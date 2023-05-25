Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.04-$1.06 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.06. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.110-$1.115 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.11 billion. Zoom Video Communications also updated its FY24 guidance to $4.25-$4.31 EPS.

Zoom Video Communications Trading Down 4.6 %

Shares of ZM opened at $62.63 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.40 billion, a PE ratio of 152.67, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of -0.22. Zoom Video Communications has a 12 month low of $60.45 and a 12 month high of $124.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $67.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.11.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 2.38% and a net margin of 0.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital reissued a neutral rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $78.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho reissued a buy rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $88.39.

In other news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 3,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.88, for a total value of $205,949.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 3,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.88, for a total value of $205,949.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.42, for a total value of $644,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 29,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,788,488.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 103,893 shares of company stock worth $7,116,654. Insiders own 11.28% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,837,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,888,000 after acquiring an additional 104,955 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 61.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,449,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,052,000 after acquiring an additional 2,444,294 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,040,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,955,000 after acquiring an additional 92,841 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,218,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,451,000 after acquiring an additional 40,454 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 12.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,452,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,125,000 after purchasing an additional 270,970 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.96% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

