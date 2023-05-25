ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) COO Joseph Christopher Hays Sells 30,000 Shares of Stock

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) COO Joseph Christopher Hays sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total value of $750,900.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 581,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,546,710.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

ZI opened at $25.13 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.71. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.33 and a 12-month high of $51.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.24, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.95.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ZI shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Bank of America cut their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.70.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,188,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,345,000 after acquiring an additional 2,843,150 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,385,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879,587 shares during the last quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC raised its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 11,077,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765,764 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,530,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,752,000 after purchasing an additional 558,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 71.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,874,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,453,367 shares during the last quarter. 84.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

