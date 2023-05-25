Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after Lake Street Capital raised their price target on the stock from $11.00 to $12.00. The stock had previously closed at $8.51, but opened at $10.00. Zuora shares last traded at $10.14, with a volume of 1,133,375 shares trading hands.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Zuora from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Zuora to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Zuora in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.38.

In other Zuora news, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 19,335 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $174,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 36,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $332,028. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 19,335 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $174,015.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 36,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $332,028. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.64, for a total transaction of $120,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,233.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,606 shares of company stock valued at $803,526 over the last 90 days. 9.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Zuora by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 34,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 1,283 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in Zuora by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 26,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 1,447 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Zuora by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 177,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after buying an additional 1,846 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Zuora by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 22,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Zuora by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 19,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921 shares during the period. 69.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.62 and a 200 day moving average of $7.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.84 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.11. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 68.59% and a negative net margin of 30.79%. The company had revenue of $103.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.70 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Zuora Company Profile

Zuora, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based subscription management platform. Its products include Zuora Billing, Zuora Revenue, Zuora CPQ, Zuora Collect AI, and Zuora Analytics. It offers solutions to software, healthcare, education, B2C, and communications industries. The company was founded in 2007 by K.V.

