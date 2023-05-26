10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) CFO Justin J. Mcanear Sells 1,665 Shares

10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating) CFO Justin J. Mcanear sold 1,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total value of $91,674.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,531,437.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

10x Genomics Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TXG opened at $51.93 on Friday. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.81 and a 52-week high of $58.30. The stock has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.94 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.58 and its 200 day moving average is $45.41.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $134.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.87 million. 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 22.02% and a negative net margin of 32.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.38) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,156,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138,358 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,753,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,385,000 after purchasing an additional 151,752 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,274,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,654,000 after purchasing an additional 446,601 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,372,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 3,737,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,530,000 after purchasing an additional 530,985 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.34% of the company’s stock.

TXG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group began coverage on 10x Genomics in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on 10x Genomics from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on 10x Genomics from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays began coverage on 10x Genomics in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on 10x Genomics from $57.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, 10x Genomics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.85.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

