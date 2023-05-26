10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) CFO Justin J. Mcanear Sells 1,665 Shares

10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating) CFO Justin J. Mcanear sold 1,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total value of $91,674.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,531,437.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
10x Genomics Stock Up 1.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ:TXG opened at $51.93 on Friday. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.81 and a 52-week high of $58.30. The stock has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.94 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.58 and its 200 day moving average is $45.41.
10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $134.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.87 million. 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 22.02% and a negative net margin of 32.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.38) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of 10x Genomics
Analyst Ratings Changes
TXG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group began coverage on 10x Genomics in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on 10x Genomics from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on 10x Genomics from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays began coverage on 10x Genomics in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on 10x Genomics from $57.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, 10x Genomics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.85.
10x Genomics Company Profile
10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on 10x Genomics (TXG)
- 3 Electrical Gear Makers: Hidden Gems Amid Growing Digitization
- Can ULTA’s Defensive Product Line Stand Against This Down Cycle
- A Reversal Is Brewing For Medtronic: Buying The Dip
- Ralph Lauren’s Styled Dividend Is Still In Season
- Dollar Tree Falls As Theft Cuts Into Bottom Line
Receive News & Ratings for 10x Genomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 10x Genomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.