11,301,100 Shares in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) Bought by Murchinson Ltd.

Murchinson Ltd. bought a new position in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,301,100 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $610,033,000. TC Energy makes up 80.6% of Murchinson Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 104.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 626 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TC Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TC Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in TC Energy by 54.8% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,026 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. 71.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TRP traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.57. 354,149 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,845,361. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.74 billion, a PE ratio of 31.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.84. TC Energy Co. has a one year low of $36.79 and a one year high of $59.38.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.688 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.95%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 220.00%.

A number of research analysts have commented on TRP shares. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$71.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$56.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. CIBC upgraded shares of TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on TC Energy from C$67.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded TC Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.06.

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Energy Solutions, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

