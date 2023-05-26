11,490 Shares in Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) Purchased by AXQ Capital LP

AXQ Capital LP acquired a new position in Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 11,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. now owns 238,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,932,000 after buying an additional 11,450 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 271.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 65,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 48,003 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Arcus Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,581,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 22,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 99,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 14,924 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RCUS opened at $17.50 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.32. Arcus Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $15.70 and a one year high of $36.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.55 and a beta of 0.88.

Arcus Biosciences ( NYSE:RCUS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $25.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.47 million. Arcus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 233.41% and a negative return on equity of 41.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.96) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Arcus Biosciences, Inc. will post -4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 8,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.81, for a total transaction of $146,734.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 406,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,828,507.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 13.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on RCUS shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on Arcus Biosciences from $40.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday. TheStreet lowered Arcus Biosciences from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a report on Friday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.44.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of immunotherapies. It competes in the segments of the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and other related markets that develop immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. The company was founded by Terry J. Rosen and Juan Carlos Jaen in 2015 and is headquartered in Hayward, CA.

