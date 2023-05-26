11,825 Shares in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Purchased by SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC

SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 11,825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $989,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NEE. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 189,253,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,839,329,000 after buying an additional 3,870,385 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,737,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $431,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735,904 shares in the last quarter. CCLA Investment Management purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $81,651,000. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 3,820,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $319,433,000 after purchasing an additional 651,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ClearBridge Investments Ltd lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 1,717,615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $145,499,000 after purchasing an additional 510,202 shares in the last quarter. 76.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NextEra Energy Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NEE traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $72.99. 694,622 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,128,442. The firm has a market cap of $147.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.90. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.64 and a 12-month high of $91.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 12.44%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.4675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $94.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $101.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.50.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc engages in the provision of renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: FPL and NEER. The FPL segment involves the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

