12,334 Shares in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Purchased by Morningstar Investment Management LLC

Morningstar Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $785,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth approximately $291,000. Wade G W & Inc. grew its position in Coca-Cola by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 330,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,027,000 after acquiring an additional 7,321 shares during the last quarter. JSF Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 46,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after buying an additional 942 shares during the period. Finally, Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 37,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,366,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the period. 68.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

KO traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $60.22. The company had a trading volume of 4,577,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,750,906. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.85. The company has a market cap of $260.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.54. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $54.01 and a 1 year high of $65.47.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.78 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.96% and a net margin of 22.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Henrique Braun sold 16,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total transaction of $1,085,308.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,272 shares in the company, valued at $1,682,196.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Henrique Braun sold 16,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total transaction of $1,085,308.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,272 shares in the company, valued at $1,682,196.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 46,421 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total value of $2,808,470.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 592,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,849,033. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 540,473 shares of company stock worth $33,992,699. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Coca-Cola from $71.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $69.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.80.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Co engages in the manufacturing and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East and Africa, Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Global Ventures, and Bottling Investments. The company was founded by Asa Griggs Candler on May 8, 1886 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

