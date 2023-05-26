13,162 Shares in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Purchased by Continuum Advisory LLC

Continuum Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,162 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,584,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,732,000. Eagle Ridge Investment Management bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $11,051,000. Courier Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at $377,000. Meredith Wealth Planning bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, Sterneck Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at $1,203,000. Institutional investors own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on META shares. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Bank of America increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Edward Jones upgraded Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, forty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $245.87.

NASDAQ:META traded up $4.89 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $257.58. The stock had a trading volume of 7,301,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,477,541. The stock has a market capitalization of $660.11 billion, a PE ratio of 31.35, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $222.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $169.95. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.09 and a 52 week high of $258.38.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.00, for a total value of $74,277.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,921,748. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, COO Javier Olivan sold 4,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.34, for a total transaction of $1,022,939.16. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 74,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,946,431.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.00, for a total value of $74,277.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,332 shares in the company, valued at $5,921,748. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,762 shares of company stock worth $8,749,860 in the last quarter. 13.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

