1,460 Shares in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Acquired by Bison Wealth LLC

Bison Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NUE. Capital Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in Nucor during the 4th quarter worth $129,202,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Nucor by 85.4% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 932,616 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $122,934,000 after buying an additional 429,563 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Nucor by 97.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 820,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $121,998,000 after buying an additional 405,815 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Nucor by 113.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 567,084 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,672,000 after buying an additional 301,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Nucor by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,434,136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $189,033,000 after buying an additional 287,283 shares in the last quarter. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Nucor from $113.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Nucor from $144.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Nucor from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Nucor from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Nucor in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.88.

Nucor Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NUE traded up $1.89 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $136.58. The stock had a trading volume of 65,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,791,521. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Nucor Co. has a 52 week low of $100.13 and a 52 week high of $182.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $145.40 and a 200 day moving average of $150.34. The company has a market cap of $34.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 1.56.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The basic materials company reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.87 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 34.91% and a net margin of 16.73%. The company’s revenue was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nucor announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 11th that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to purchase up to 11.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

