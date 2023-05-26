16,511 Shares in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Bought by SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC

SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 16,511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,012,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PEG. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 990.2% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Hampshire Trust bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 70.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Public Service Enterprise Group Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE:PEG traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $59.27. The company had a trading volume of 124,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,361,200. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $62.17 and a 200 day moving average of $60.94. The company has a market cap of $29.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.56. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $52.51 and a 1 year high of $69.94.

Public Service Enterprise Group Dividend Announcement

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 20.64%. The company’s revenue was up 62.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is 49.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. TheStreet upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Guggenheim upped their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, COO Eric Carr sold 7,105 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.63, for a total value of $409,461.15. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 6,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,557.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is an energy company, which engages in the business of regulated electric and gas utility, and nuclear generation. Its products and services include energy, capacity, ancillary services, and emissions allowances and congestion credits. The firm operates through the Public Service Electric and Gas Company (PSE&G) and PSEG Power segments.

