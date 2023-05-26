1,728 Shares in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Acquired by O Brien Wealth Partners LLC

O Brien Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ABBV. J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Wade G W & Inc. grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 43,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,026,000 after buying an additional 5,683 shares during the period. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at $288,000. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its position in AbbVie by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 10,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,762,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. 67.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AbbVie alerts:

AbbVie Stock Performance

NYSE ABBV traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $137.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,071,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,818,284. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.85. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $134.09 and a 52 week high of $168.11. The stock has a market cap of $242.71 billion, a PE ratio of 32.77, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.58.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.02. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 153.92%. The firm had revenue of $12.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.16 earnings per share. AbbVie’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ABBV. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $169.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Atlantic Securities decreased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. SVB Leerink raised shares of AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $172.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.40.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Scott T. Reents sold 15,942 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.08, for a total transaction of $2,440,401.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,841.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Scott T. Reents sold 15,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.08, for a total transaction of $2,440,401.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 809 shares in the company, valued at $123,841.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 53,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total transaction of $8,089,875.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,280,095.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 128,356 shares of company stock valued at $19,901,151. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.