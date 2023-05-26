17,674 Shares in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Purchased by Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 17,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,084,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NDAQ. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Nasdaq by 168.8% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 223,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,687,000 after buying an additional 140,571 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Nasdaq by 208.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,411,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,988,000 after buying an additional 953,784 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc lifted its holdings in Nasdaq by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 35,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,169,000 after buying an additional 9,179 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Nasdaq by 121.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 32,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,821,000 after buying an additional 17,588 shares during the period. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Nasdaq by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 7,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 809 shares during the period. 73.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

Nasdaq Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ NDAQ traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $53.41. The stock had a trading volume of 208,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,402,105. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.06 and a 1 year high of $69.22. The stock has a market cap of $26.21 billion, a PE ratio of 23.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Nasdaq Increases Dividend

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.03. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.38% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The company had revenue of $914.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $910.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This is an increase from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is 34.83%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NDAQ. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $72.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $59.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.67.

Nasdaq Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Technology, Investment Intelligence, Corporate Platforms, and Market Services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDAQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.