180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN) Short Interest Up 733.3% in May

180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, an increase of 733.3% from the April 30th total of 600 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

In other 180 Degree Capital news, VP Robert E. Bigelow III bought 37,300 shares of 180 Degree Capital stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.68 per share, for a total transaction of $174,564.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 144,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $674,668.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other 180 Degree Capital news, VP Robert E. Bigelow III bought 37,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.68 per share, with a total value of $174,564.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 144,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $674,668.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin Rendino bought 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.30 per share, for a total transaction of $212,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 631,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,349,080.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 92,040 shares of company stock valued at $459,596 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in 180 Degree Capital in the 4th quarter worth $216,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of 180 Degree Capital by 19.6% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 149,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 24,520 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in 180 Degree Capital by 97.8% during the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 39,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 19,642 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 180 Degree Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Raffles Associates LP grew its stake in shares of 180 Degree Capital by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 243,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. 29.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TURN traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.60. 1,589 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,505. 180 Degree Capital has a 1 year low of $4.40 and a 1 year high of $6.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.20.

180 Degree Capital Corp., a business development company listed on Nasdaq, invests in both public and private companies located in the United States. The fund targets companies operating across a broad range of sectors and industries. It makes controlling and non-controlling investments in the form of equity, preferred stock, warrants and debt.

