185,576 Shares in Tempo Automation Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMPO) Bought by Industry Ventures L.L.C.

Industry Ventures L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Tempo Automation Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMPO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 185,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000. Tempo Automation makes up about 0.2% of Industry Ventures L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Industry Ventures L.L.C. owned approximately 1.91% of Tempo Automation at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Liberty Street Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tempo Automation in the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000.

Shares of TMPO traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 355,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 743,474. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.56. Tempo Automation Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.23 and a 52-week high of $15.15.

Tempo Automation Holdings, Inc manufactures electronic products. The company designs and assembles printed circuit boards. It serves automotive, aviation and defense, consumer electronics, design firms, energy, industrial technology, medical device, semiconductor, and space industries. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in San Francisco, California.

