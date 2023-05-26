186,259 Shares in International Paper (NYSE:IP) Bought by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 186,259 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,450,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.05% of International Paper as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in International Paper by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of International Paper by 38.0% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,016 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of International Paper by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 120,281 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,165,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of International Paper by 2.5% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 12,974 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of International Paper by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,818 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Get International Paper alerts:

Insider Activity at International Paper

In related news, CEO Mark S. Sutton sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.58, for a total value of $2,939,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 143,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,944,940. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other International Paper news, CEO Mark S. Sutton sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.58, for a total transaction of $2,939,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 143,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,944,940. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Joseph R. Saab sold 1,705 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total transaction of $60,271.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,069.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

International Paper Stock Down 1.2 %

IP stock opened at $30.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.10. International Paper has a 1-year low of $30.41 and a 1-year high of $49.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.83. The firm has a market cap of $10.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 1.04.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.03 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that International Paper will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

International Paper Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.04%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of International Paper from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of International Paper from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of International Paper from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group upgraded shares of International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.55.

About International Paper

(Get Rating)

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment is involved in manufacturing containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.