212 Shares in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) Purchased by AXQ Capital LP

AXQ Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 212 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MKL. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Markel by 59.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 84,266 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $91,362,000 after buying an additional 31,307 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Markel by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 84,448 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $111,259,000 after purchasing an additional 23,302 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Markel in the 4th quarter valued at about $24,325,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Markel in the 4th quarter valued at about $23,715,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Markel by 1,757.8% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 13,822 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $20,390,000 after purchasing an additional 13,078 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Markel from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Markel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Markel currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,516.67.

In other news, Director Morgan E. Housel bought 19 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1,330.70 per share, for a total transaction of $25,283.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $439,131. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, Director A. Lynne Puckett bought 75 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1,340.66 per share, for a total transaction of $100,549.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,382,220.46. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Morgan E. Housel bought 19 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1,330.70 per share, with a total value of $25,283.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $439,131. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders bought 194 shares of company stock worth $260,642. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MKL opened at $1,313.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,315.49 and a 200-day moving average of $1,320.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.54 billion, a PE ratio of 63.72 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Markel Co. has a 12 month low of $1,064.09 and a 12 month high of $1,458.56.

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the Insurance and Reinsurance segments. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.

