218,622 Shares in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) Acquired by Granite Investment Partners LLC

Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 218,622 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $21,554,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.70% of Albany International at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Albany International by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,775 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in Albany International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $281,000. Advisory Research Inc. raised its position in Albany International by 28.2% in the third quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 20,722 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 4,558 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its position in Albany International by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 63,274 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,238,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in Albany International by 52.1% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 16,046 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 5,493 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Albany International alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Albany International news, SVP Robert Alan Hansen sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.93, for a total transaction of $193,667.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,172,602.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Albany International Price Performance

Several research firms have weighed in on AIN. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Albany International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:AIN traded up $1.03 on Friday, reaching $87.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,836. Albany International Corp. has a 52-week low of $75.24 and a 52-week high of $115.39. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.41, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a current ratio of 4.82.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The textile maker reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.06. Albany International had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 14.14%. The firm had revenue of $269.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Albany International Corp. will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Albany International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Albany International’s payout ratio is currently 33.00%.

Albany International Profile

(Get Rating)

Albany International Corp. engages in textiles and materials processing. It operates through the following segments: Machine Clothing and Albany Engineered Composites. The Machine Clothing segment supplies fabrics used in the manufacturing process in the pulp, corrugator, nonwovens, fiber cement, building products, and tannery and textile industries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Albany International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albany International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.