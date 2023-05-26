2,187,640 Shares in MasterBrand, Inc. (NYSE:MBC) Acquired by Davis Selected Advisers

Davis Selected Advisers acquired a new position in MasterBrand, Inc. (NYSE:MBC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,187,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,517,000. Davis Selected Advisers owned 1.71% of MasterBrand at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of MasterBrand during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MasterBrand during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MasterBrand during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of MasterBrand during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of MasterBrand during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Loop Capital upgraded MasterBrand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th.

MasterBrand Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE MBC traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.70. 292,053 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,374,457. MasterBrand, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.08 and a 52-week high of $15.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.47.

MasterBrand (NYSE:MBC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $784.40 million for the quarter.

MasterBrand Profile

(Get Rating)

MasterBrand, Inc manufactures and sells residential cabinets for the kitchen, bathroom, and other parts of the home in North America. The company is based in Jasper, Indiana.

