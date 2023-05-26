26,312 Shares in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Purchased by SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC

SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 26,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,173,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Kroger by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kroger by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 29,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after acquiring an additional 6,764 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Kroger by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 14,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,443,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kroger by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Kroger

In related news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.90, for a total transaction of $137,700.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 40,147 shares in the company, valued at $1,842,747.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Kroger news, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 23,000 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total value of $1,102,850.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 194,956 shares in the company, valued at $9,348,140.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 3,000 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.90, for a total transaction of $137,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 40,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,842,747.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 201,505 shares of company stock worth $9,622,597 over the last quarter. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kroger Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of Kroger stock traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.26. 775,154 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,140,120. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.75. The Kroger Co. has a twelve month low of $41.81 and a twelve month high of $53.47. The company has a market cap of $34.63 billion, a PE ratio of 15.83, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.09. Kroger had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 31.84%. The company had revenue of $34.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. Kroger’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kroger Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KR has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kroger in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Kroger in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Kroger from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded Kroger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.31.

Kroger Profile

(Get Rating)

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out?, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

See Also

