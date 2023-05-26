27,332 Shares in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) Bought by Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 27,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,460,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNK. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. grew its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. now owns 27,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,462,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 832 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. 65.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JNK stock traded up $0.41 on Friday, hitting $90.62. The company had a trading volume of 1,196,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,104,019. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $91.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.60. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $86.28 and a twelve month high of $99.33.

About SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

