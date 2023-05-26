3,206 Shares in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Acquired by AXQ Capital LP

AXQ Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,206 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,421 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in Akamai Technologies by 103.3% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Akamai Technologies by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 397 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in Akamai Technologies by 73.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 311 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Akamai Technologies by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 22,015 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Akamai Technologies

In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 3,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.76, for a total value of $259,491.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,330,578.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 6,300 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.23, for a total transaction of $448,749.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $996,650.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 3,471 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.76, for a total value of $259,491.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,798 shares in the company, valued at $1,330,578.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 9,549 shares of company stock valued at $751,034 and have sold 28,647 shares valued at $2,159,036. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Akamai Technologies Stock Performance

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AKAM. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Akamai Technologies from $91.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. William Blair began coverage on Akamai Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Akamai Technologies from $89.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Piper Sandler upgraded Akamai Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Akamai Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.06.

AKAM opened at $89.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.52. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.65 and a 1-year high of $102.83.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $916.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $912.13 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 12.50%. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

