360,218 Shares in Churchill Capital Corp VII (NYSE:CVII) Bought by K2 Principal Fund L.P.

K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new stake in Churchill Capital Corp VII (NYSE:CVII – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 360,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,591,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. owned about 0.21% of Churchill Capital Corp VII at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Churchill Capital Corp VII in the 1st quarter valued at $196,000. Tuttle Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VII by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Tuttle Capital Management LLC now owns 40,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 3,776 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VII during the 3rd quarter valued at $467,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VII by 98.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 24,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VII during the 3rd quarter valued at $590,000. 72.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Churchill Capital Corp VII alerts:

Churchill Capital Corp VII Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Churchill Capital Corp VII stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.22. 9,710 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 795,886. Churchill Capital Corp VII has a 12-month low of $9.75 and a 12-month high of $10.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.06.

Churchill Capital Corp VII Company Profile

Churchill Capital Corp VII focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Churchill Capital Corp VII Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill Capital Corp VII and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.