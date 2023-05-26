3,900 Shares in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Acquired by Kinsale Capital Group Inc.

Kinsale Capital Group Inc. bought a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 3,900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,000. International Flavors & Fragrances comprises approximately 0.4% of Kinsale Capital Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IFF. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 275.8% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,153,060 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $225,727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580,067 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 3,061,197 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $320,936,000 after purchasing an additional 846,158 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 100.8% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,632,743 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $171,177,000 after purchasing an additional 819,573 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 213.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 1,184,676 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $107,551,000 after purchasing an additional 806,452 shares during the period. Finally, Icahn Carl C bought a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,643,000. 88.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IFF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $123.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. UBS Group increased their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $126.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $120.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

International Flavors & Fragrances Trading Down 0.6 %

In related news, insider De Villeplee Christoph Fauchon sold 1,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.35, for a total transaction of $170,282.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $785,180.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IFF traded down $0.48 on Friday, reaching $77.78. 1,000,680 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,986,954. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a one year low of $76.83 and a one year high of $135.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.00. The company has a market cap of $19.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.02). International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 17.12% and a positive return on equity of 6.64%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -39.42%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent and Pharma Solutions. The Nourish segment consists of legacy Taste segment combined with N&B’s Food & Beverage division and the food protection business of N&B’s Health & Biosciences division.

See Also

