4,000 Shares in NVE Co. (NASDAQ:NVEC) Bought by Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C.

Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in NVE Co. (NASDAQ:NVEC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. owned 0.08% of NVE at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in NVE by 0.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,775 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC increased its stake in NVE by 1.6% in the third quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 18,680 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in NVE by 97.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 768 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in NVE by 6.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,010 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. Finally, Merrion Investment Management Co LLC increased its stake in NVE by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC now owns 42,955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,781,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at NVE

In other news, Director Terrence Glarner sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.16, for a total transaction of $78,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at $93,792. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Patricia M. Hollister sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.20, for a total value of $172,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,040 shares in the company, valued at $89,648. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Terrence Glarner sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.16, for a total transaction of $78,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at $93,792. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 23,000 shares of company stock worth $1,993,960. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NVE in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:NVEC traded up $1.96 on Friday, reaching $89.81. The stock had a trading volume of 12,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,981. The company has a market capitalization of $433.78 million, a P/E ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 1.26. NVE Co. has a 1-year low of $43.35 and a 1-year high of $91.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $81.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.20.

NVE Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. NVE’s payout ratio is 85.11%.

NVE Company Profile

NVE Corp. engages in the development and sale of devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that relies on electron spin rather than electron charge to acquire, store, and transmit information. It offers Isolators, sensors, and Power ICs. The company was founded by James M. Daughton in 1989 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, MN.

