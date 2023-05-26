42,006 Shares in AVITA Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCEL) Acquired by Globeflex Capital L P

Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new position in shares of AVITA Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCEL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 42,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000. Globeflex Capital L P owned about 0.17% of AVITA Medical at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of RCEL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in AVITA Medical by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 106,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after acquiring an additional 33,375 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in AVITA Medical by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 4,326 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in AVITA Medical by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,276,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,830,000 after buying an additional 6,467 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in AVITA Medical in the 1st quarter valued at $1,826,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in AVITA Medical in the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. 17.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RCEL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research increased their price objective on AVITA Medical from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on AVITA Medical from $16.00 to $18.50 in a research report on Friday, May 12th.

Shares of RCEL stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.88. The company had a trading volume of 8,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,301. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.09 and a 200 day moving average of $10.49. AVITA Medical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.41 and a 1-year high of $16.89.

AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $9.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.67 million. AVITA Medical had a negative return on equity of 30.83% and a negative net margin of 70.59%. Equities research analysts forecast that AVITA Medical, Inc. will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.

AVITA Medical, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and commercialization of a technology platform that enables point-of-care autologous skin restoration for multiple unmet needs. Its product, RECELL system, is a device that enables healthcare professionals to produce a suspension of spray-on skin cells using a small sample of the patient’s own skin for the treatment of acute thermal burns.

