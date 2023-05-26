4,472 Shares in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) Bought by PAX Financial Group LLC

PAX Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Globeflex Capital L P raised its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 14,562 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA raised its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 4,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 362,761 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,789,000 after acquiring an additional 19,095 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Axcelis Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $2,229,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Axcelis Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $243,000. 86.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Axcelis Technologies Trading Up 4.2 %

Shares of Axcelis Technologies stock traded up $6.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $158.28. 175,457 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 578,812. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.79 and a beta of 1.71. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.41 and a 1-year high of $158.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $128.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 2.51.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Axcelis Technologies ( NASDAQ:ACLS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.18. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 19.49%. The business had revenue of $254.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. Axcelis Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ACLS shares. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Axcelis Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley raised their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $115.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Axcelis Technologies in a research report on Monday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Axcelis Technologies from $113.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Axcelis Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.33.

Insider Activity

In other Axcelis Technologies news, VP Lynnette C. Fallon sold 4,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.84, for a total value of $534,940.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 41,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,433,024.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Axcelis Technologies news, VP Lynnette C. Fallon sold 4,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.84, for a total value of $534,940.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 41,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,433,024.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Greg Redinbo sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $135,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,502,495. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 85,596 shares of company stock worth $10,982,547 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Axcelis Technologies Profile

Get Rating

Axcelis Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of capital equipment for the semiconductor chip manufacturing industry. It ion implantation systems product line includes high and medium current, and energy implanters. It also offers post-sales equipment service and support, such as spare parts, equipment upgrades, used equipment, maintenance services, and customer training.

