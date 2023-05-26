4,676 Shares in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Acquired by Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC

Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $550,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DTE. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in DTE Energy by 966.7% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in DTE Energy by 212.7% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 469 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on DTE. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €25.00 ($27.17) price objective on DTE Energy in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €23.60 ($25.65) target price on DTE Energy in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €30.00 ($32.61) price target on DTE Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €25.00 ($27.17) price objective on DTE Energy in a report on Friday, February 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DTE Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.94.

Insider Buying and Selling at DTE Energy

DTE Energy Price Performance

In other DTE Energy news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.09, for a total transaction of $452,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,651,905.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DTE traded down $1.19 on Friday, reaching $105.80. 294,394 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,154,262. The firm has a market cap of $21.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.59. DTE Energy has a 1-year low of $100.64 and a 1-year high of $136.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $68.60 and a 200-day moving average of $66.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.05). DTE Energy had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 10.59%. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DTE Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.9525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $3.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.43%.

DTE Energy Profile

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the development and management of energy-related businesses and services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, DTE Vantage, Energy Trading, and Corporate and Other. The Electric segment consists of generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan.

