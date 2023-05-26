6,897 Shares in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) Acquired by AXQ Capital LP

AXQ Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Alcoa during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Alcoa by 4.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Alcoa during the first quarter valued at approximately $435,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Alcoa by 8.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 108,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,089,000 after purchasing an additional 8,028 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in Alcoa during the first quarter valued at approximately $242,000.

Shares of AA opened at $33.79 on Friday. Alcoa Co. has a 12 month low of $33.51 and a 12 month high of $67.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Alcoa ( NYSE:AA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The industrial products company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.18). Alcoa had a positive return on equity of 4.02% and a negative net margin of 6.78%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alcoa Co. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 15th. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -8.62%.

AA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Alcoa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. B. Riley Financial reduced their price target on shares of Alcoa from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Alcoa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 11th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Alcoa from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Alcoa in a report on Monday, May 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alcoa presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.78.

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

