7Pixels (7PXS) Price Down 0.2% This Week

7Pixels (7PXS) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 25th. 7Pixels has a market capitalization of $34.52 million and $9,258.66 worth of 7Pixels was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, 7Pixels has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar. One 7Pixels token can currently be bought for $2.13 or 0.00008061 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

7Pixels Token Profile

7Pixels’ launch date was June 6th, 2022. 7Pixels’ total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,200,000 tokens. 7Pixels’ official message board is medium.com/@7pixelsofficial. 7Pixels’ official Twitter account is @7pixels_nft and its Facebook page is accessible here. 7Pixels’ official website is 7pixels.io.

7Pixels Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “7Pixels (7PXS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. 7Pixels has a current supply of 300,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of 7Pixels is 2.12992411 USD and is down -0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $9,191.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://7pixels.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 7Pixels directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 7Pixels should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 7Pixels using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

