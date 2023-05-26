844 Shares in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Bought by Colonial River Wealth Management LLC

Colonial River Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 844 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SHW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $285.00 to $267.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $260.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Mizuho raised their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $263.00 to $268.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $240.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $260.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.74.

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SHW traded up $1.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $228.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 291,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,521,061. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.80 billion, a PE ratio of 28.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $226.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $233.10. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52 week low of $195.24 and a 52 week high of $278.31.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 86.29% and a net margin of 9.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is currently 29.69%.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor coverings.

