888 Reiterates “Maintains” Rating for Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A)

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “maintains” rating reiterated by analysts at 888 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

A has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $174.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $168.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.35.

Agilent Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE A opened at $119.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $133.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.94. Agilent Technologies has a one year low of $112.52 and a one year high of $160.26. The firm has a market cap of $35.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.03.

Institutional Trading of Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.01. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 30.11% and a net margin of 19.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $393,291,000. BlueSpruce Investments LP acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $223,829,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 79.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,145,767 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $620,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835,413 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,707,052 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,153,360,000 after buying an additional 1,392,128 shares during the period. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $127,895,000.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

