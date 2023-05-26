9,359 Shares in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) Acquired by PAX Financial Group LLC

PAX Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 9,359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in Cohu in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Cohu by 166.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Cohu during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cohu by 209.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cohu in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. 90.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on COHU shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Cohu from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Cohu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cohu in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Cohu from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cohu presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

In other Cohu news, VP Thomas D. Kampfer sold 7,000 shares of Cohu stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total transaction of $231,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 57,482 shares in the company, valued at $1,899,205.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, VP Thomas D. Kampfer sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total value of $231,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 57,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,899,205.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director William Bendush sold 4,001 shares of Cohu stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.62, for a total value of $134,513.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,906 shares in the company, valued at $1,173,539.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,037 shares of company stock worth $435,140. 2.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cohu stock traded up $1.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.56. 118,191 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 201,466. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.71 and its 200 day moving average is $35.42. The company has a current ratio of 4.89, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Cohu, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.06 and a 52 week high of $38.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.73 and a beta of 1.57.

Cohu, Inc engages in the provision of back-end semiconductor equipment and services. It offers test and handling capital equipment, interface products, and related services to the semiconductor and electronics manufacturing industries. The company was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Poway, CA.

