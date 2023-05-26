AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. reduced its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 455,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,070 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $73,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. O Dell Group LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 108.7% in the third quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 85.3% in the third quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 67.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AbbVie alerts:

AbbVie Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of ABBV stock traded up $0.24 on Friday, reaching $138.86. 1,097,930 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,808,299. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $134.09 and a 12-month high of $168.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $244.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $154.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.85.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.02. AbbVie had a return on equity of 153.92% and a net margin of 13.37%. The firm had revenue of $12.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink upgraded AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on AbbVie from $172.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Argus lowered AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AbbVie news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 15,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $2,325,465.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,638,495. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 15,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $2,325,465.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,638,495. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 53,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total value of $8,089,875.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,280,095.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 128,356 shares of company stock valued at $19,901,151 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.