AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) Stock Price Down 4.8%

Shares of AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Rating) were down 4.8% on Friday . The company traded as low as $6.50 and last traded at $6.58. Approximately 400,026 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 1,864,867 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.91.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ABCL shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. SVB Securities cut their price target on AbCellera Biologics from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on AbCellera Biologics from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Cowen initiated coverage on AbCellera Biologics in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on AbCellera Biologics in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AbCellera Biologics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.57.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of -36.16 and a beta of -0.12.

AbCellera Biologics ( NASDAQ:ABCL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $12.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.11 million. AbCellera Biologics had a negative return on equity of 4.09% and a negative net margin of 27.71%. AbCellera Biologics’s revenue for the quarter was down 96.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that AbCellera Biologics Inc. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABCL. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in AbCellera Biologics by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 19,696,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,528,000 after acquiring an additional 6,339,067 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in AbCellera Biologics by 1,087.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,194,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,019,000 after buying an additional 2,925,279 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in AbCellera Biologics by 997.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,189,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,100,000 after buying an additional 2,899,091 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in AbCellera Biologics by 385.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,617,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,522,000 after buying an additional 2,078,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in AbCellera Biologics by 58.1% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,101,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,564,000 after buying an additional 1,507,513 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

AbCellera Biologics Inc develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, artificial intelligence-powered antibody discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that could be developed as drugs. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 156 discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract with 36 partners.

