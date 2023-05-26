Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.41 EPS

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The apparel retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.41, Briefing.com reports. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 0.96% and a return on equity of 6.82%. The firm had revenue of $836.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $814.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.27) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Abercrombie & Fitch Trading Up 4.8 %

Shares of NYSE ANF traded up $1.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.92. The stock had a trading volume of 1,953,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,728,663. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.59 and a beta of 1.45. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 1-year low of $14.02 and a 1-year high of $31.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.25.

ANF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $24.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday. Argus lowered shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANF. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 985.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch during the 1st quarter worth approximately $95,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,078 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 46.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,667 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares during the last quarter.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products, and accessories. It offers apparel products, including knit tops, woven shirts, graphic t-shirts, fleece, sweaters, jeans, woven pants, shorts, outerwear, dresses, intimates and swimwear, and personal care products and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister and Gilly Hicks brands.

