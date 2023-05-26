Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) Trading Up 6.8% Following Analyst Upgrade

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 6.8% during trading on Friday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $24.00 to $33.00. The company traded as high as $30.64 and last traded at $30.49. 521,068 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 1,713,581 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.56.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Argus cut shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.75.

Get Abercrombie & Fitch alerts:

Institutional Trading of Abercrombie & Fitch

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 445.1% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,549,428 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $35,497,000 after buying an additional 1,265,202 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 172.1% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,843,459 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $42,234,000 after buying an additional 1,165,872 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 2,308.2% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 973,675 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $22,307,000 after buying an additional 933,244 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 149.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,121,848 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $18,982,000 after buying an additional 672,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,811,477 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $28,168,000 after buying an additional 590,747 shares in the last quarter.

Abercrombie & Fitch Stock Up 5.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 43.59 and a beta of 1.45.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The apparel retailer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.41. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 0.96% and a return on equity of 6.82%. The firm had revenue of $836.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $814.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.27) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

About Abercrombie & Fitch

(Get Rating)

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products, and accessories. It offers apparel products, including knit tops, woven shirts, graphic t-shirts, fleece, sweaters, jeans, woven pants, shorts, outerwear, dresses, intimates and swimwear, and personal care products and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister and Gilly Hicks brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.