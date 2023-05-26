Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc (NYSE:AEF) Shares Acquired by City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd.

City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc (NYSE:AEF – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,563,099 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 495,130 shares during the period. Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund makes up approximately 6.8% of City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. owned 32.64% of Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund worth $85,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund by 33.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 5,066 shares during the period. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund during the third quarter worth $159,000. 55.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AEF traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.15. The stock had a trading volume of 4,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,956. Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc has a 12 month low of $4.26 and a 12 month high of $6.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.23.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th were given a $0.10 dividend. This is a boost from Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.77%.

Investment Objective: The Fund seeks total return, consisting of capital appreciation and income, by investing primarily in Chilean securities. For more detailed information on the specific risks associated with this fund, please view the Important Risk Considerations tab. Investment Policies: It is the policy of the Fund to invest its assets in Chilean equity and debt securities.

