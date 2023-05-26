Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Inc (NYSE:JEQ) Shares Sold by City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd.

City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Inc (NYSE:JEQ – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 787,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 148,017 shares during the period. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.06% of Abrdn Japan Equity Fund worth $4,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JEQ. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Abrdn Japan Equity Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Abrdn Japan Equity Fund by 238.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 43,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 30,981 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Abrdn Japan Equity Fund by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 100,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 14,533 shares during the last quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP lifted its holdings in Abrdn Japan Equity Fund by 366.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 199,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 156,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in Abrdn Japan Equity Fund by 366.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 199,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 156,595 shares in the last quarter. 58.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:JEQ traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $5.66. The stock had a trading volume of 15,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,076. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.49. Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Inc has a 12-month low of $4.92 and a 12-month high of $6.25.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.07%.

Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Japan. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs quantitative analysis to build its portfolio.

