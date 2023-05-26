abrdn Property Income Trust (LON:API) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $58.30

abrdn Property Income Trust Limited (LON:API – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 58.30 ($0.73) and traded as low as GBX 48.45 ($0.60). abrdn Property Income Trust shares last traded at GBX 48.80 ($0.61), with a volume of 1,323,741 shares changing hands.

abrdn Property Income Trust Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £189.09 million, a PE ratio of -395.38 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.03, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 2.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 53.76 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 58.24.

abrdn Property Income Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a yield of 1.95%. abrdn Property Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -3,076.92%.

abrdn Property Income Trust Company Profile

The objective of the Company is to provide shareholders with an attractive level of income together with the prospect of income and capital growth. The Board intends to achieve the investment objective by investing in a diversified portfolio of UK commercial properties. The majority of the portfolio will be invested in direct holdings within the three main commercial property sectors of retail, office and industrial although the Company may also invest in other commercial property such as hotels, nursing homes and student housing.

Featured Stories

