Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) Stock Price Up 3.8%

Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Rating) rose 3.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $6.86 and last traded at $6.79. Approximately 785,605 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 930,705 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.54.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ADPT. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.63 and its 200-day moving average is $8.26.

Insider Transactions at Adaptive Biotechnologies

Adaptive Biotechnologies ( NASDAQ:ADPT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.06). Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 105.87% and a negative return on equity of 41.21%. The business had revenue of $37.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.44) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, President Julie Rubinstein sold 22,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.57, for a total transaction of $194,264.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 336,824 shares in the company, valued at $2,886,581.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Adaptive Biotechnologies news, insider Kyle Piskel sold 3,529 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.57, for a total value of $30,243.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 87,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $750,423.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Julie Rubinstein sold 22,668 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.57, for a total transaction of $194,264.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 336,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,886,581.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,375 shares of company stock worth $354,339. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Adaptive Biotechnologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $147,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,352,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,892,000 after purchasing an additional 514,124 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 110.0% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 18,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 9,462 shares during the last quarter. Blue Water Life Science Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Water Life Science Advisors LP now owns 3,600,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,635,000 after purchasing an additional 480,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 195,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 20,745 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp. engages in the development of an immune medicine platform. Its products and services include immunoSEQ, clonoSEQ, cellular therapy, and vaccines. The company was founded by Chad Robins, Harlan Robins, and Chris Carlson on September 8, 2009 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

