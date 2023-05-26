Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Shares Sold by GW&K Investment Management LLC

GW&K Investment Management LLC cut its stake in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) by 29.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 159,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,275 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned about 0.26% of Advance Auto Parts worth $23,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Advance Auto Parts by 113.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Seaport Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 53.2% during the 3rd quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 256.7% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the period. 96.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AAP. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Advance Auto Parts to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Barclays raised Advance Auto Parts from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $140.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price (down from $180.00) on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $170.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advance Auto Parts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $155.41.

Advance Auto Parts Stock Performance

Shares of AAP stock opened at $111.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.08. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.05 and a 12-month high of $212.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.21.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.47. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 28.53%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 10.64 EPS for the current year.

About Advance Auto Parts

(Get Rating)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Advance Auto Parts/Carquest U.S., Carquest Canada, Worldpac, and Independents. The company was founded by Arthur Taubman in 1929 and is headquartered in Raleigh, NC.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.