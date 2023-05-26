Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1,840.00.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Adyen in a research report on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

Adyen Stock Up 2.7 %

Adyen stock opened at $16.03 on Friday. Adyen has a one year low of $11.53 and a one year high of $19.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.06.

Adyen Company Profile

Adyen N.V. operates a payments platform in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, Latin America. The company's platform integrates payments stack that include gateway, risk management, processing, issuing, acquiring, and settlement services. It offers a back-end infrastructure for authorizing payments across merchants' sales channels, as well as online, mobile, in-store, and APIs; and data insights.

