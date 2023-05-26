Aena S.M.E. (OTCMKTS:ANNSF) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $160.69

Aena S.M.E., S.A. (OTCMKTS:ANNSF – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $160.69 and traded as low as $156.69. Aena S.M.E. shares last traded at $156.69, with a volume of 26 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Barclays raised Aena S.M.E. from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.33.

Aena S.M.E. Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $160.86 and a 200-day moving average of $147.92.

Aena S.M.E. Company Profile

Aena S.M.E. SA engages in the management and operation of airport terminals. It operates through the following business segments: Airports, Real Estate Services, and International. The Airports segment provides airport services such as cargo handling, air transportation and passenger security. The Real Estate Services segment includes industrial and real estate assets that are not included in terminals.

See Also

