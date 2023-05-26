Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.60-$5.65 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.69. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.93 billion-$7.03 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.09 billion. Agilent Technologies also updated its Q3 2023 guidance to $1.36-$1.38 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $126.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Agilent Technologies from $153.00 to $135.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $151.35.

Agilent Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Agilent Technologies stock opened at $119.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $133.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.94. Agilent Technologies has a one year low of $112.52 and a one year high of $160.26. The stock has a market cap of $35.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Agilent Technologies Dividend Announcement

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.01. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 19.19% and a return on equity of 30.11%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Agilent Technologies will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.82%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 326 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 4,757 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 5,994 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $829,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in Agilent Technologies by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,751 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

Featured Stories

