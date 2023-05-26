Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Updates Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.36-$1.38 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.43. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.64 billion-$1.68 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.77 billion. Agilent Technologies also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $5.60-$5.65 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Agilent Technologies from $174.00 to $144.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating for the company. 888 reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $168.00 to $145.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Agilent Technologies has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $151.35.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

Agilent Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:A traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $119.84. The company had a trading volume of 1,218,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,529,059. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $35.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.32, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.03. Agilent Technologies has a one year low of $112.52 and a one year high of $160.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $133.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.94.

Agilent Technologies Announces Dividend

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.01. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 30.11% and a net margin of 19.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.82%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Agilent Technologies

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the first quarter worth about $381,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,769,368 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $383,114,000 after purchasing an additional 386,125 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 38.3% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,006 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Agilent Technologies by 373.0% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 36,415 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,035,000 after purchasing an additional 28,717 shares during the period. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lifted its position in Agilent Technologies by 0.6% during the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 173,531 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $24,006,000 after buying an additional 995 shares during the period.

About Agilent Technologies

(Get Rating)

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.