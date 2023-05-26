AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCL) EVP Sean Reid Purchases 11,000 Shares of Stock

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCL – Get Rating) EVP Sean Reid purchased 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.91 per share, with a total value of $98,010.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,010. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

AGNC Investment Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AGNCL opened at $21.55 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.44. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 12 month low of $19.05 and a 12 month high of $24.60.

AGNC Investment Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.4844 per share. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the United States government-sponsored enterprise or by the United States government agency.

