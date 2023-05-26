Aion (AION) Market Cap Reaches $396,128.03

Aion (AION) traded 43.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 25th. Over the last seven days, Aion has traded up 11.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Aion coin can now be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Aion has a market cap of $396,128.03 and $2,079.70 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Aion alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.80 or 0.00127564 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.59 or 0.00062604 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.50 or 0.00039640 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00025135 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003785 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000475 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Aion Coin Profile

Aion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It launched on September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Aion is theoan.com. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Aion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Aion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.