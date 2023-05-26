AirNet Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ANTE) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

AirNet Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ANTE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 77.1% from the April 30th total of 3,500 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 17,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

AirNet Technology Stock Down 5.2 %

NASDAQ:ANTE traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 552 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,682. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.56. AirNet Technology has a twelve month low of $0.65 and a twelve month high of $6.96.

AirNet Technology Company Profile

AirNet Technology, Inc engages in the business of air travel advertisements. It sells advertising time slots on air travel advertising networks and on digital television screens on airplanes. It operates through the Media Network and Cryptocurrency Mining segments. The Media Network segment includes the sale of advertising time slots.

