Algorand Market Capitalization Achieves $1.09 Billion (ALGO)

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 26th. Algorand has a total market capitalization of $1.09 billion and approximately $38.74 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Algorand has traded down 9.1% against the US dollar. One Algorand coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000562 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.36 or 0.00053710 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.54 or 0.00039427 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00018100 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000225 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00005919 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00004209 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000916 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001026 BTC.

About Algorand

Algorand (CRYPTO:ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,629,392,370 coins and its circulating supply is 7,241,922,876 coins. The official message board for Algorand is medium.com/algorand-foundation. Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Algorand Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorand (ALGO) is a decentralized, permissionless blockchain protocol and open-source cryptocurrency used to facilitate transactions and secure the network against malicious actors. It is designed to provide fast, secure, and reliable transactions with low transaction fees and scalability. Algorand (ALGO) is an asset-agnostic, proof-of-stake protocol used for transferring money, purchasing goods and services, sending messages securely, creating and deploying decentralized applications (dApps), tokenizing assets, and creating smart contracts. Algorand (ALGO) is a valuable asset for investors due to its low transaction fees, scalability, and security. It was created by Silvio Micali, a Turing Award-winning professor at MIT and renowned cryptography expert, and is managed by the Algorand Foundation.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Algorand should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Algorand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

